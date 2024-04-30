East Africa: Tanzania Proud of Its Role in EAC

Arusha — TANZANIA commemorated its 60th anniversary whilst proud of its critical role in establishing the East African Community (EAC).

The first EAC, which succeeded the East African Common Services Organisation on December 1, 1967, was established by the Treaty for East African Co-operation.

It was signed in June 1967 by the presidents of Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. Although the organisation was dissolved in 1977, the three governments reaffirmed their links by creating the Permanent Tripartite Commission for East African Cooperation in November 1993.

The Treaty for the establishment of the East African Community was signed in Arusha on November 30, 1999. It entered into force on July 7, 2000, after the ratification process was completed by all three Partner States.

Tanzania, under the late President Benjamin Mkapa, worked with Kenya and Uganda to revive the EAC in 1999. The second incarnation of the EAC aimed to integrate its members more deeply, with the ultimate goal of establishing a regional political federation similar to the European Union.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' recently, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation in charge of East African Affairs, Mr Stephen Byabato noted that Tanzania is proud of its role in establishing the EAC in 1967 and 1999.

Byabato mentioned that all six government phases in Tanzania, from the nation's founder Mwalimu Julius Nyerere to incumbent President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, have believed in unity and solidarity.

Tanzania was displeased by the dissolution of the first EAC in 1977, leading the country to cooperate with Kenya and Uganda to re-establish it in 1999.

By recognising Tanzania's role in the establishment of the EAC, member states agreed to have the Headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania. Byabato emphasised that this is a significant credit to Tanzania and signifies its contribution to reviving the EAC.

"As we celebrate our 60th Union Anniversary, we in Tanzania are proud to be the champions and founders of the EAC. Since the EAC Headquarters are in Tanzania, we continue to be the host, demonstrating our significant contribution to the re-establishment of the EAC," he said.