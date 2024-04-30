Namibia: Woman Found Dead in Flat

The lifeless body of 40-year-old Angelique Delia Maasdorp was discovered at her flat in Klein Windhoek, wrapped and tied up in blankets on Sunday.

Confirming the incident to Nampa on Monday, Elifas Kawinga of the Namibian Police said the deceased was discovered at about 16h20 by her friend, who was requested by the deceased's mother to check up on her.

It is alleged that the deceased's parents residing in Walvis Bay had been calling her since Friday. However, she was unreachable. They then requested her friend to check at her flat, who found it closed and reported a missing person to the police.

"The police officers accompanied the friend to the deceased's flat. They further communicated to the body corporate, who came and opened one of the windows. Upon entry, they discovered the deceased's body wrapped and tied up in blankets in the sitting room," he said.

Blood stains were also observed on one of the sofas, and several items were identified as missing from the flat such as a light metallic blue BMW 3 Series, a flat-screen television set, a laptop and an iPhone.

No arrest has been made, and the body was transported to the mortuary, pending police investigations.

-Nampa