Africa: Statement By H.E Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC, On the African Vaccination Week

press release

The goal of the African Vaccination Week is simple yet profound: The week focuses on emphasizing the importance of protecting every person's right (particularly every child, woman and entire community) from vaccine-preventable diseases by strengthening immunization programs across the African Region.

Under the slogan 'Vaccinated communities, Healthy communities', Africa Vaccination Week aims to keep immunization high on national and regional agendas towards delivering life-saving interventions for happier and healthier communities.

Over the years, Immunization road maps have been developed, cold chain equipment have been provided, and partnerships have been forged to increase access to life-saving vaccines.

However, challenges remain.

Vaccine hesitancy, lack of local vaccine manufacturing capacity, and inadequate financial resources pose significant hurdles.

To address these challenges, the Africa CDC has laid out key actions

Creation of a new Directorate of Primary Health Care, to have a centred focus on strengthening health systems and immunization across the continent

Leading the charge towards the vital goal of access to safe and effective vaccines. Heads of State and Government recently expanded local manufacturing of vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics for Africa's self-sufficiency in health

Fostering partnerships with like-minded partners, investing in research, and building local capacity

Call to Action

We call upon political leaders and policymakers to prioritize immunization, increase domestic funding, and raise awareness about the importance of vaccination.

We urge communities and stakeholders to mobilize support and advocate for concerted action against vaccine-preventable diseases and,

We invite African Union first ladies and high-level leaders to join us in raising awareness about the benefits of immunization, particularly in the prevention and control of diseases like cervical cancer. 'Vaccinated communities, Healthy communities!