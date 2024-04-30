Zimbabwe: May Day to Be a Public Holiday

The Government yesterday declared Thursday May 1 a public holiday to mark May Day.

The Minister of Labour and Social Welfare, Mr Kumbiral Kangai, said the holiday, to be called Workers' Day, would be a permanent feature in Zimbabwe, as it was in "all progressive countries around the world".

May Day was first designated as an international labour day by the International Socialist Congress in 1889 and it has subsequently been made a holiday by many nations, particularly in socialist countries.

In communist nations, the occasion is an important day for left-wing political demonstrations, says Encyclopaedia Britannica.

Mr Kangai said: "May 1 is regarded not only as a holiday but a day when the workers celebrate and the nation acknowledges the contribution of its working force.

"We plan to have noon rallies in all the cities and major centres of the country. The rallies will be addressed by Government officials, who will also educate the workers to realise their responsibilities to the nation."

While regretting the delay in announcing the move, the minister expressed hope that the celebrations would go well as planned.

Mr Kangai said that although May 1 would be a public holiday, those workers charged with overseeing essential services should continue with their normal duties.

"At any rate, the rallies we have planned will be held during lunchtime so as to allow even these workers to participate and then go back to their work," he added.

There was no immediate comment on the Government's move yesterday from the Associated Chambers of Commerce of Zimbabwe and the Association of Zimbabwean Industries.

Our correspondent reports that Bulawayo heads of commerce and industry were taken by surprise at the decision.

When contacted yesterday neither Mr Raphael Chitrin, president of Bulawayo's Chamber of Commerce, or Mr Basil Katz, president of the local Chamber of Industry, had been informed of the decision.

"You must be joking," said Mr Chitrin, but declined to comment further on what effect the short notice would have on commerce.

Mr Katz said he was "absolutely astounded" at the news.

"I think these things should be planned well in advance. At such short notice the flow of work in industry can only be hampered, especially if legislation requires everyone to take the day off," he said.

"Factories have orders to put through which will be delayed by the holiday, and even if it was left to each industry to decide whether to take the day off, it will cause a lot of confusion and disruption."