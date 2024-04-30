Zimbabwe: Presidential Fisheries Scheme Forges Ahead

So far 11 563 864 tilapia fingerlings under the Presidential Community Fisheries Scheme have been released into 1 010 fish ponds and 59 dams across the country as the Government scales up efforts to boost fish production with more fingerlings expected to be released as the programme spreads.

The Agricultural and Rural Advisory Services in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development has so far released 9 278 288 fingerlings into 114 fish ponds and 13 dams in Mashonaland West, 104 300 fingerlings into 212 fish ponds in Manicaland, 65 000 fingerlings into 235 fishponds and eight dams in Mashonaland East and 67 000 fingerlings into 69 fishponds and six dams in Mashonaland Central.

In preparation of the national Independence Day celebrations at Murambinda B Secondary School in Buhera, three fishponds were constructed at the institution. They were stocked with 4 000 tilapia fingerlings at the business unit in the school.

Under the Presidential Fisheries Scheme, 1 200 dams will have fish introduced across the country with over 50 000 fingerlings expected to be released in each dam by 2025. Many of these dams are fairly small, but are also permanent water bodies.

In a recent interview, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Deputy Minister Davis Marapira urged farmers in drier regions to adopt fish farming and not concentrate only on crops. Farmers should diversify to mitigate the effects of climate change.

"There is need to take up fish farming initiatives and aquaculture because there is a high possibility of generating income that will sustain families. This initiative is ideal in dryer regions," he said.

The borehole drilling programme, that will see at least one borehole for every village, opens new opportunities and people should use the boreholes drilled to support fish farming.

A teacher from Mazowe, Mr Anderson Chibatauta said fish farming had positively transformed his life, adding that he was earning good income from the initiative. "I am a teacher by profession but I also do fish farming as a way of supplementing my income. I sell fish and I'm proud that I earn large amounts of money from this project," he said.

Ms Ednah Mukawo of Mt Darwin said people should take advantage of water bodies that exist in their areas to improve their livelihoods.

"This is a positive step towards diversity, improving nutrition and incomes. We appreciate the efforts and we hope the majority will benefit a lot from this strategy. Fish farming has many benefits to individuals. We encourage farmers who are close to water bodies to use the opportunity because a farmer needs to diversify to make profits," she said.

The Government is set to support more fish farmers as a way of boosting productivity, so that they realise better returns from fish value chains.

Fish farming is the fastest-growing food-producing sector and fish can be produced more efficiently and cost-effectively.