Zimbabwe: Macheso's 'Homecoming Show' Turns Into Reconciliation Concert

29 April 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Arts Reporter

The just-ended concert by sungura doyen Alick Macheso in Chitungwiza, dubbed "Homecoming Show", held at the Aquatic Complex on Saturday night was a clear testimony that there is no rivalry between him and Mark Ngwazi or any other artiste.

It can also be dubbed the reconciliation gig, after two of the country's musicians, Ngwazi and Peter Moyo, reunited with their siblings, ending years of rivalry. Macheso also lifted the ban on his dancer, Selemani "Majuice" Mpochi.

The concert featured the likes of Mark and Tindo Ngwazi, Nicholas Zakaria, Peter Moyo, Tongai Obert Moyo and Macheso's two sons, Esau and Tatenda.

The Aquatic Complex was filled and revellers were charmed to see Macheso performing alongside Mark Ngwazi.

In an interview with The Herald Entertainment, before the show started, Macheso dispelled rumours that he hates Ngwazi.

"Those are lies that I hate Mark Ngwazi. People can say whatever they want but I will never hate anyone in our industry.

"I like what he is doing, that is why I have decided to call him to be part of us at this concert," he said.

About two years back, Ngwazi and Macheso released their albums namely "Nharo Nezvine Nharo" and "Tinosvitswa Nashe" in the same month respectively.

The release generated interest on social media platforms with some fans suggesting that Ngwazi intended to fight Baba Shero.

This time around, Macheso is set to release his 13th album on June 7 and Mark Ngwazi is releasing his seventh album, three weeks later on June 29.

Macheso added that he had no problem with that, saying competition in sungura was necessary so that the genre can withstand the massive competition from other genres like Zim Hip-Hop, Zimdancehall, and many more.

Ngwazi also opened up about his cordial relationship with Baba Shero.

He said that Baba Shero is his mentor and on many occasions he visits him for advice.

