Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Makes Inroads in Harare . . . As It Bags 2 More Seats in By-Elections

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

THE opposition's dominance of the urban political landscape continues to wane after Zanu PF swept to victory in Mt Pleasant and Harare East National Assembly constituencies in by-elections at the weekend.

With the two seats, Zanu PF now holds seven seats in Harare Metropolitan Province, the largest block since opposition inroads in 2000.

The victory in the by-elections reaffirms the party's dominant position in Zimbabwean politics, solidifying its representation in the National Assembly in which it now has well over a two-thirds majority.

In Mt Pleasant Constituency, Zanu PF candidate Cde George Mashavave secured an impressive victory, garnering 3 205 votes while his closest rival, Mr Naison Mamuse, an independent candidate formerly associated with CCC, trailed behind with a distant 945 votes.

Another independent candidate, Mr Brian Ticky, received 220 votes.

Mt Pleasant Constituency became vacant after Ms Fadzayi Mahere resigned from CCC in solidarity with the beleaguered Mr Nelson Chamisa, whose future in politics remains uncertain.

In Harare East, Zanu PF candidate, Cde Kiven Mutimbanyoka, triumphed against Mrs Ropafadzo Cheza, an independent candidate also formerly associated with the CCC. Cde Mutimbanyoka secured 3 533 votes, while Mrs Cheza received 1 974. There were 51 rejected ballot papers and the percentage poll was 15,2.

Harare East became vacant following the resignation of Mr Norman "Rusty" Markham, who cited the same reasons as Ms Mahere for leaving his position.

The results have been confirmed by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's signed declaration of results forms. Cde Mashavave and Cde Mutimbanyoka were declared by ZEC as the duly elected Members of the National Assembly in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, with ZEC vice chairman Ambassador Rodney Kiwa confirming the results.

Zanu PF Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha expressed the party's delight and gratitude for the electorate's continuous trust in the party's policies under the leadership of President Mnangagwa.

Cde Bimha hailed the results as testament to the party's ever growing support and popularity.

"Zanu PF has once again shown its pedigree and popularity after resoundingly winning the Mt Pleasant and Harare East Parliamentary by-elections held on Saturday, in which it outclassed independent candidates who were funded by opposition forces led by Mr Nelson Chamisa," said Cde Bimha.

He said the results were pleasing as they show the confidence that the people have in the ruling party.

"We are happy that even as it was a by-election, people still went out to go and vote. They voted well, peacefully, which is something which is encouraged under the leadership of President Mnangagwa.

"We want to thank the electorate for the voting that they did and the confidence that they are still showing in the ruling party Zanu PF," said Cde Bimha.

He said the winning streak was a continuation of victory from the general elections held in August last year. "We are doing better and better. Our manifesto was a track record of the Zanu PF Government's deliverables in all spheres of the economy, be it in mining, manufacturing, agriculture among others. We scored highly in all those areas. Everyone wants to be associated with a winning team," said Cde Bimha.

Turning to the low voter turnout, Cde Bimha said it's not something to worry about because what is important is to win the race. "By-elections are characterised by low turnout. The enthusiasm is very low because the outcome won't change anything. When you go for an election, what matters is not the voter turnout but to win the race," he expressed.

"Zanu PF candidates won in the two constituencies. The by-elections went on very well despite the low turn-out, which is very common in polls outside of a general election. There is usually no enthusiasm because the electorate knows very well that they already have a Government in power," said Ambassador Kiwa.

An academic and political analyst, Dr Augustine Tirivangana, said people, especially adult voters, did not want jesters and wanted to be taken seriously.

"Betrayal after betrayal can only make them realise that there is only one solution; to join winners. That is rational bandwagon mentality. You want to be part of the winners," said Dr Tirivangana.

Another analyst, Mr Tongai Dana, weighed in saying as Zanu PF celebrated this triumph, attention now turns to the newly elected members as they prepare to serve their constituencies and contribute to national development.

"With the results now confirmed, Zimbabwe looks ahead to the continued development and implementation of policies that will address the needs and aspirations of the people," said Mr Dana.

Zanu PF Harare Provincial Political Commissar Cde Kudakwashe Damson expressed satisfaction that the province now boasts seven seats in the National Assembly.