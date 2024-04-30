Zimbabwe: Plant, Animal Quarantine Centre Decongests Beitbridge Border

The construction of a new animal and plant quarantine centre in Beitbridge has helped decongest the border, enhancing the speedy flow of commercial traffic carrying agricultural products or hazardous consignments.

Located 5km north of the border post, the centre was constructed by the Government under a private public partnership with the Zimborders Consortium.

This is one of the key projects under the US$300m border modernisation programme that is set for completion at the end of June.

In this facility, there are various laboratories with a special focus on animal health, general hazards and farming related equipment that will be examined for conformity with import and export regulations.

Some of the laboratories will be managed by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), the Veterinary Services Department and the National Biotech Laboratory.

Some border agencies who were formerly operating at the border are now based full-time at the centre to attend to any arising issues.

Beitbridge's Health and Plant inspector-in-charge, Mr Levy Gama said the opening of the new facility had resulted in improved efficiencies considering that all laboratory analyses were being done on the spot.

He said previously they sent samples to other urban areas, especially Harare which was time-consuming.

"This is a milestone project and you will note that service delivery has steadily improved. Compliance with the export/import regulations is now very high.

"In addition, the existence of the animal and quarantine centres has resulted in the country having low phyto-sanitary risks," said Mr Gama.

The separation of service points has seen the border being decongested and now offering customised services while agriculture plant inspectors and line stakeholders are now able to carry out 100% searches to designated cargo within the facility leading to interceptions in some cases.

Mr Gama said an increased compliance rate was important in lessening Government expenditure on controlling pests and diseases, adding that importers were now receiving quality products

"The facility has labs and incinerators for us to do the laboratory analyses and to destroy rejected products. In addition, this is good for citrus and horticulture farmers since we will be able to do all the necessary checks for exports and imported raw materials closer to them," he said.

Prior to the latest development, related services were being offered within the border area under limited space.

In addition, there were no laboratories to carry out all the necessary analyses on the spot.

An environmentalist based in Beitbridge, Mrs Nomphumelelo Chigwinya said the construction of the animal plant and quarantine centre had helped the border agencies to have a designated place for specific activities and hence improved service delivery and efficiency.

"We note the improvement in service delivery with the coming in of the new facilities within and outside the border.

"However, stakeholders at the border have to improve and expedite clearances to minimise the obtaining challenges where at times we have queues of commercial cargo accumulating on both ends of the border," said a customs clearing agent, Mr Jabulani Ndou.

District Development Coordinator Mrs Sikhangezile Mafu-Moyo said the existence of the facility would go a long way in strengthening the protection of livestock and plants from imported diseases.

"Therefore, this will boost production of healthy livestock supported by good pastures. We welcome this initiative by our Government and its partners," she said.