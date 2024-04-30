Zimbabwe: Gang Member in the Dock

29 April 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

One of the gang members who in December last year waylaid and robbed a motorist in Ruwa, appeared in court last week facing five counts of armed robbery.

Richard Benson (40) was remanded in custody to May 15 for trial together with accomplices who are already on remand.

The court heard that in the evening of December 1 last year the gang, armed with machetes, stones and iron bars, waylaid Takudzwa Kelvin Kamadiro (29), who was driving his black Mazda Atenza car to Harare city centre at an intersection near Pick n Pay supermarket in Ruwa.

The court heard that the gang forced themselves into his car, grabbed him by the neck, produced knives and demanded valuables.

Mr Kamadiro tried to resist, but the gang stripped him, pulled him from the steering wheel and stabbed him on the right thigh inflicting a deep cut before dumping him.

The court heard that Mr Kamadiro lost property worth US$12 000.

On a different count, the gang allegedly hired Knowledge Chamakore (20), a taxi driver based at Ziko Business Centre in Chitungwiza, to take them from Harare city centre to Epworth.

Along the way, one of the gang members grabbed Mr Chamakore by the neck from behind and forced him off the steering wheel.

