Zimbabwe: Melissa Watt Set to Burn the Track At Donnybrook

The 2024 motor racing season is set to move a gear up this coming Sunday with the staging of the Tiger Wheel &Tyre 1-Hour Endurance Race Day at Donnybrook Park Raceway in Harare.

This is one of the biggest events on the local main circuit racing calendar as it traditionally brings together all the top drivers from Harare and Bulawayo who will be out foxing each other on the track on this day.

Yet again the country's most renowned endurance race will feature a number of some female representation on the grid that is rich in famous names and outstanding talent.

They are all looking at setting the scene alight on May 5 at Donnybrook and among them will be 23-year-old female driver Melissa Watt.

Melissa Watt, who was born into the motorsport paddock, knows change is coming in motor racing and while it has been torturously slow, she is enthusiastic to be at the vanguard of promoting it at the home of motorsport in this country - Donnybrook.

She is proud of anything that can be done to encourage greater female participation in the sport, even if it is something of a cliche. Sometimes making a point, is the point.

Melissa Watt, daughter to one of the country's top motor racing drivers Adrian Watt, has been a regular feature in main circuit racing at Donnybrook since she started racing in 2021, winning different classes along the way.

Zimpapers Sport caught up with her at the weekend and she told us how she took up the sport of motor racing, joining 17-year-old Catherine Zevgolis as the only ladies who are into this demanding male dominated sport in this country.

"My name is Melissa Watt. I am 23 years old. I was born and raised in Harare, Zimbabwe. I started racing main circuit in 2021 but I have grown up around motorsport.

"At an early age I competed in other motorsport disciplines. I competed in motorcycle racing from the ages of 5-9- years-old and I did 4x4 jamborees between the ages of 15-17 years old.

"My entire family is involved in motorsport. My grandfather and grandmother were heavily involved when my father was growing up and my father has been involved with motorsport since he was a child.

"My mother has also competed in 4x4 jamborees. My brother has competed in many disciplines such as karting and motorcycle racing. I compete in main circuit racing alongside my brother (Jordan Watt), father (Adrian Watt) and my uncle (Vernon Lapham)," Melissa Watt said.

She said as with any other sport, there are challenges in motor racing.

"For me in particular I have found not having the technical knowledge of the mechanics of the race car challenging.

"Another challenge which goes for everyone new to main circuit, regardless of their gender, is being able to understand and learn to push the limits of the vehicle without it breaking."

But no pain, no gain...she is set to burn the track during this coming Sunday's Tiger Wheel&Tyre 1-Hour Endurance Race Day at Donnybrook.

"I am looking forward to this coming weekend's event. The endurance races are challenging but exciting to see if your car can withstand the pressure for the whole hour.

"I don't think I will be winning best in class this year as I am in a new car and vehicle class but I set a new goal to finish the race and better my lap times from the last Harare race meeting.

"Endurance races are my favourite type of racing. They are the hardest races to do because of how straining it is on the vehicle as well as mental strain on the driver.

"I have completed the Bulawayo 3-hour from start to finish with no driver change before, which in turn makes the Harare 1-hour a much easier race," Melissa Watt said.

She is moving up to Class C and will be racing a Toyota MR2 this year.