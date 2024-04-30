Zimbabwe: Central Vehicle Registry to Decentralise Operations

29 April 2024
The Herald (Harare)

The Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) will soon decentralise its driving licence operations to Bulawayo as part of efforts to decongest the Harare office.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona announced this after touring the Ministry's stand at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) last week where he saw hundreds of drivers queuing to access the new standard plastic driver's licences that are linked to a database and which replace the existing metal ones.

The Central Vehicle Registry, the Roads Department and Vehicle Inspection Department fall under the Ministry of Transport.

"In line with President (Emmerson) Mnangagwa's mantra of leaving no place and no one behind, we are working tirelessly as a Ministry to ensure the driver's licences are timeously issued out by establishing a second office here in Bulawayo," said Minister Mhona.

"Travelling long distances to acquire licences and other documents will be a thing of the past." He said the long queues at their stand were testimony that Zimbabweans have welcomed the SADC compliant drivers' licences.

"One of the advantages of the new plastic licences is that they will be printed instantly and have security features that will make them difficult to forge, as well as being scannable so checks can immediately confirm the authenticity and reveal any legal issues," he said. - New Ziana.

