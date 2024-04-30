Zimbabwe: Hwange, Herentals in Draw

The passionate and ever energetic Chipangano fans again left the Colliery Stadium a frustrated and disappointed lot after Hwange again stuttered to an agonising 1 -1 draw against Herentals in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the Colliery yesterday afternoon.

Coach Nation Dube and lieutenants must be wondering how they can appease the football gods so that a season that started with so much glitter and promise doesn't turn into nightmare as their run of one win, five losses and two draws suggests.

Yesterday Hwange did everything a team should do to win a football match as they showed zeal and determination to turn around their fortunes from the first whistle but at the end of the day maximum points eluded the Nation Dube coached lads.

The early goal by veteran striker Pritchard Mpelele after 53 seconds, off a cross by speedy midfielder Prosper Mathe, must have lifted the home fans' spirits.

However, the Students refused to be canned as they clawed back and forced an equaliser through John Zhuwawo nine minutes from halftime to leave the Hwange soccer family deflated.

Hwange also learnt the hard way that you win football games by taking chances as they created a glut of opportunities in the opening stanza with some lovely play revolving around lanky Mongameli Tshuma and Mathe.

On the other hand, Herentals could have punished the coalminers for those missed chances in the last half as they laid siege in the Chipangano half especially after the introduction of substitutes Stanley Murove and Blessing Majarira for 52-year-old Innocent Benza and John Zhuwawo respectively.

Benza continues to defy age as he played the entire opening period and replaced early in the last episode.

Hwange coach Nation Dube lamented the wasted chances.

"We wasted lots of chances and this denied us maximum points. In most games our conversion rate is not good and it's always a turning point. Getting a draw at home is not good especially with the position we are in." said Dube.

His opposite number, Celestino Benza was a happy man.

"It was a good game in which both teams gave it all to get maximum points. I am happy with a point especially with the travelling we have done in the past games. Of late we concede but we fight back, hope we can work on our defence so that we don't let in goals as we have to always fight back," said Benza.

Teams

HWANGE :

Bhekimpilo Ncube; Jofias Mumpande; Ralyton Maphosa (Kelly Shiyandindi 60th min) ; Lukas Sibanda; Sebastian Moyo; Tendai Muvhuti ( Blessing Ngoma 60th min) ; Canaan Nkomo ( Marcelline Mlilo 81st min); Shepard Gadzikwa; Mongameli Tshuma ; Prosper Mathe ( Quinton Longwe 66th min GiftMbweti 81st min) ; Pritchard Mpelele

HERENTALS FC:

Takudzwa Chikosi; Godfrey Mukambi; Zibusiso Ruguchu; Gibson Chinobva; Tinashe Mupumha (Brighton Majarira 91st min) ; Blessing Phiri; Christian Nyatondo; Tanaka Dhlakama (Lyneto Dreamer 46th min) ; Tinotenda Benza; Innocent Benza (Stanley Murove 46th min); John Zhuwawo