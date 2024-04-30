Uganda: Tayebwa Commends Amda for Complementing Govt On Service Provision

The deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa has hailed the Archdiocese of Mbarara Development Association (AMDA) for complementing government on provision of services to the population.

AMDA is an umbrella association all Catholics that hail from Mbarara Archdiocese living in Kampala and surrounding areas such as Entebbe, Mukono, Wakiso and Jinja.

Speaking during the launch of this year's annual caravan at Silver Springs Hotel in Kampala, Tayebwa said many of the services provided by AMDA are those that are essential to members of the public and would be otherwise provided by government.

"Mobilising yourselves, you become the government by aiding its work as you are doing. I appreciate the work you do in ensuring AMDA maintains its initial role," Tayebwa said.

"The medical camp is so important because some people in the villages are not even aware that they are sick. Some of the sicknesses are complicated but through the camps, they are treated thus saving government the burden."

During the function, Tayebwa pledged a contribution of shs30 million towards the caravan, while his wife pledged shs10 million in cash and another shs10 million worth of sanitizers and liquid soap among others.

Chris Gumisiriza, the chairman of AMDA said the annual caravan ensures they carry out a number of activities in the various communities including a medical camp, legal services and donation of text books among others.

"The medical camp is aimed at providing general medical consultation and care to the people, diagnostic laboratory services, cancer screening services, dental and optical services including cataract surgery, health education and promotion to the people,"Gumisiriza said.

He noted that during the caravan, the education council will give out new curriculum textbooks which are not accessible in local schools but also take teachers through the new curriculum.

"Also, we shall give empowerment talks to our parents and give out coffee seedlings and other high-priority crops so that they can boost the livelihoods of the communities."

The 10th annual AMDA caravan will take place in Rushoka and Bwizibwera parishes in Ntungamo District from between September 6 and 8.

According to the AMDA chairman, they will need shs500 million to pull off this year's caravan.