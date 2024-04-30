South Africa: 'Bob Marley - One Love' Opens the Door to a Wider Audience for His Vision and Music

analysis

After successful biopics about Freddy Mercury, Elton John, Billie Holiday and Elvis, to name a few, a film about the life of Bob Marley was sure to come. 'Bob Marley: One Love' hit movie screens around the world on 14 February 2024 and, despite some critical responses, has exceeded expectations, already grossing more than $177-million at box offices worldwide.

Musical biopics are growing in popularity - and profitability. Nevertheless it takes a brave director (in this case Reinaldo Marcus Green) and an even braver lead actor (Kingsley Ben-Adir) to try to bring Robert Nesta (Bob) Marley back to life.

Because Bob was far larger than life. His mannerisms, his dreads, his unique lilt and dancing steps, 13 studio albums and global anthems like Get up, Stand Up combine to make making a Marley biopic an Everest to climb.

You could say their task was made easier by the fact that One Love is produced by Tuff Gong Pictures, one of the offshoots of Marley's record label, and assisted by prominent members of the Marley family; his wife Rita and two of his sons, Stephen and Ziggy, acted as producers.

On the flipside, one of the criticisms of the film is that its producers were too close to the whirlwind that was Bob, to take a more detached, political view of his life and work. Thus, picking holes in the film, questioning the authenticity of its portrayal of Marley, was the tenor of some of the first critical responses penned shortly after the film's release: Bob Marley: One...