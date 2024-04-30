Tanzania: Tanga Port Sees Booming Cargo Volume After Facelift

TANGA — THE Tanga Port has registered an increase of 16.1 per cent in cargo during the first three quarters of the 2023/24 Fiscal Year (FY), as stated by the port's Manager, Mr Masoud Mrisha.

During the period from July 2023 to February 2024, the port handled approximately 870,000 tonnes of containerised cargoes, compared to 750,000 tonnes recorded in the corresponding period in 2022/23.

Mr Mrisha highlighted the factors contributing to this significant increase, mentioning that the port has implemented favourable charges for both local and international customers.

He stated, "The Tanga Port has introduced notable discounts to various charges. For instance, transit cargoes are now charged after spending 15 days at the port, compared to the previous 7 days.

ALSO READ: Settle media dues, Nape tells institutions

Additionally, empty containers are charged after 25 days." Mr Mrisha also mentioned that overtime pay during weekends and public holidays has been reduced to 350 US dollars (875,000) from 500 US dollars (1.3m/- ) per shift.

Moreover, he noted that Tanga City is not congested, allowing for smooth movement of trucks to and from the port, benefiting communication at large. Mr Mrisha further attributed these achievements to the completion of various projects aimed at enhancing efficiency, following the government's injection of about 429bn/-.

The Tanzania Port Authority (TPA) used the funds to implement two strategic projects. The first phase involved expanding the entrance channels to the port, deepening the port depth from 3 to 13 metres and expanding the turning basin.

The first phase, carried out at a cost of 172bn/-, also led to the procurement of cargo handling machines, including the Diesel Electrically Operated Mobile Harbour Crane.

The second phase, worth 256.8bn/-, is currently under the defect liability period and is expected to include the addition of one berth with a length of 450 metres and a container yard with 7,230 square metres.

Additionally, Mr Mrisha noted that in the first three quarters, the port handled a total of 217 ships with 1,160,799 Gross Register Tonnage (GRT), including 94 deep-sea ships and 123 coastal vessels.

This total number of ships handled represents a 35.6 per cent increase compared to the 160 ships recorded in the corresponding period of the last FY, which had 710,655 GRT. GRT refers to the permanently enclosed capacity of the ship to carry cargo.