Somalia: Tanzania, Somalia to Heighten Ties On Health

TANZANIA and the Republic of Somalia have agreed to strengthen their partnership on health matters. This was revealed over the weekend by Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu when the President of Somalia visited Tanzania on Saturday.

During the visit, they toured the Medical Stores Department (MSD), Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI), and the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) to witness the capabilities of Tanzania's healthcare sector.

"There are three areas that we have agreed to work together on. First, we will collaborate in providing specialised medical services. Second, we will work together in healthcare professional training. And third, we will collaborate in procuring and distributing pharmaceuticals through the MSD," said Ms Mwalimu.

Minister Mwalimu highlighted that Tanzania has excelled in improving specialised and super-specialised services, particularly in institutions like the JKCI, Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) and MOI.

She informed the President of Somalia that Tanzania is well-equipped with modern medical facilities and specialist doctors who have been trained and have extensive experience in providing specialised medical care.

She also stated that in building capacity among healthcare professionals, they will provide specialised training through universities, especially Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS).

The minister added that the MSD has extensive experience in purchasing, storing, and supplying drugs to over 8000 facilities across Tanzania.

"Additionally, the health ministers in SADC countries have entrusted the MSD with the duty of procuring drugs on behalf of other SADC member states. With Somalia's recent membership in the East African Community, we see an opportunity to collaborate in ensuring the joint procurement of quality drugs at affordable prices and delivering them to Somalia," she emphasised.

Furthermore, JKCI Director Dr Peter Kisenge expressed gratitude for hosting the President of Somalia, who came to witness the significant investment made by the sixth-phase government in the institution.

"As you may know, JKCI is one of the leading institutions in East and Central Africa and one of the best in Africa. He has come to see the progress of cardiac care in Tanzania and to facilitate the referral of patients from Somalia, especially for cardiac diseases and heart surgeries," said Dr Kisenge.

Dr Kisenge revealed that Somalia has sent patients to various parts of the world, but due to the geographical proximity of Somalia and Tanzania, it will be easier to bring patients for treatment to JKCI.

He thanked President Samia Suluhu Hassan for the substantial investment in the institution and for continuing to strengthen relations with various countries in Africa and around the world. JKCI has been receiving many visitors; recently, they hosted the Prime Minister of China and ambassadors.

MOI Director, Prof Abel Makubi, stated that the visit was part of implementing President Samia's directives to enhance relations with other international institutions. They discussed several areas of cooperation under the Ministry of Health.