Tunisia: Blue Entrepreneurship Among Young People in Tunisia Remains 'Poorly or Under-Exploited' (Citet Study)

Tunis — Despite being a real driver of economic development, blue entrepreneurship among young people in Tunisia remains "poorly or under-exploited" due to several factors linked mainly to their lack of knowledge of the marine environment, a study carried out by the Tunis International Centre for Environmental Technologies (French: CITET) on the opportunities for eco-entrepreneurs in the blue economy sectors in Tunisia reads.

"Some stereotypes are behind the reluctance of young people, especially those who are inactive (unemployed and not in education or training) and those who are unfamiliar with marine issues, to get involved in the blue economy. According to them, this sector is still seen as exclusive to fishermen," CITET consultant in maritime law Emna Sohlabji said at workshop held on Tuesday to present this study.

Conducted in collaboration with the MedWaves, the United Nations Environment Programme Mediterranean Action Plan (UNEP/MAP) regional activity centre for Sustainable Consumption and Production and funded by the European Union (EU), this study identified other administrative and regulatory factors discouraging young people from working in the blue economy sector.

These factors are notably characterised by the lack of a legal framework adapted to blue economy and the legal uncertainty regarding rights of use of maritime space, ownership and exploitation of resources. This partly explains the lack of interest in blue entrepreneurship among young entrepreneurs.

Besides, the lack of institutional coordination between blue economy sectors make the authorisation processes complex, lengthy and unclear, hindering young entrepreneurs' access to information, advice and necessary resources.

In addition to these obstacles, the study also pointed to financial difficulties, as some maritime activities require heavy investment and are not subject to financial advantages, thus discouraging young people from working in this sector, which nevertheless includes various other sub-sectors such as tourism, pescatourism (a diversification activity, enabling professional fishermen, as an additional paid activity, to welcome people on board their vessel to show them their trade, but also the marine environment) and gastronomy.

Mentoring programmes to support young people

In order to overcome these challenges, this study recommends taking measures to develop mentoring and work immersion programmes with maritime professionals, help young candidates better explore their project ideas and surround themselves with mentors from the industry to provide support throughout the project incubation process.

The study also suggests establishing connections through the Business Development Services netword and to build a solid professional network in the field, drawing on the services and advice of public and private players and partnering with organisations to better broaden their intervention spectrum and acquire the necessary training skills.

In conclusion, the study revealed that new sea-related jobs require special attention, good governance and adequate infrastructure and traceability requirements in order to encourage the development of blue entrepreneurship in Tunisia.

These new jobs must also be backed by new studies on the current situation of blue economy sectors in Tunsiia, notably in terms of climate change, so as to adapt these new economic activities to changing environmental realtities.

A blue economy learning strategy that builds on existing development and training policies and programmes on blue economy and climate change is also needed, the study reads.

In Tunisia, sea-related activities account for almost 16% of the GDP, reads a report published recently by the Roots and Sustainable Development (French: RDD) NGO. At the top of the list is seaside tourism, which alone accounts for over 13% (including tourism-related services). Fishing and aquaculture, offshore oil and gas extraction and maritime transport account for 3% of GDP.