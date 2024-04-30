Tunisia: Tunis Hosts African Lion 2024 Joint Military Exercise

Tunis — Tunis is hosting the African Lion 2024 joint military exercise between Tunisian and American armed forces on April 29-May 10, in the presence of exercise directors from both sides and a group of Tunisian and American military executives.

The exercise director on the Tunisian side explained that this joint military exercise, which kicked off on Monday morning at the El Aouina military base, will help build the readiness and operational capabilities of the Tunisian army. It includes a number of military exercises and training sessions in various military fields, simulating real scenarios for the many threats that the armed forces could face, according to a National Defence Ministry press release.

He pointed out that the military institution seeks, in the future, in collaboration with the American side, to broaden the scope of this exercise in order to contribute to the sharing of experiences and to acquire the knowledge needed to cope with common cross-border threats, in mutual respect and in the service of the shared interest to meet the challenges of regional security and fight against all threats.

The US exercise director said for his part, that the African Lion exercise is one of the most important exercises to which the US army pays the utmost importance, as it represents an opportunity to support and build the military capabilities of both the Tunisian and American sides through joint exercises and the sharing of experiences.

He expressed his country's willingness to step up the forms of military cooperation with Tunisia and to diversify its fields, notably in training and education.