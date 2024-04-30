Rwanda: Cycling - Manizabayo, Mwamikazi Win Race to Remember 2024

Benediction Club rider Eric Manizabayo and Djazilla Mwamikazi on Sunday, April 29, won the 2024 Race to Remember cycling tournament held in Kigali.

Organised annually by the local cycling governing body (Ferwacy), the tournament takes place on the occasion to remember and pay tributes Tutsi victims slain during the 1994 Genocide during which more than a million of lives were lost.

It is also a special moment to remember former members of the cycling community killed during the Genocide. Among them include Anselme Sakumi who pioneered Rwanda's first bicycle manufacturing company, concurrently promoting cycling sports in the country.

Sakumi tragically lost his life on April 8th around 3 p.m. in the Nyamirambo neighborhood, shot dead by former President Habyarimana's Republican guards who targeted individuals on a list following the death of the former president in a plane crash on the night of April 6th.

Manizabayo outsprinted Eritrean Amani Awet of Java Inovotec and Patrick Byukusenge of CMC World Cycling Centre Africa to the finish line to win 2024 Race to Remember in men's elite category after covering a distance of 113 kilometres in 2:39:40, a second clear of the duo who finished second and third respectively.

Manizabayo took the prize away from 2023 winner Jeremie Ngendahayo.

In women's category, Jazilla Mwamikazi of Ndabaga women cycling club overcame the threat from Josiane Mukashema to comfortably win the race after racing 71,8 kilometres in 1:47:23. She just crossed the finish line 55 seconds ahead of Mukashema.

Mwamikazi took home the prize, becoming the latest winner after Dianne Ingabire won it in 2023.

In other categories, Didier Twagirayezu of Kayonza Young Stars Cycling Team won the Men Juniors race while in Women Juniors, Charlotte Iragena of Ndabaga women cycling club came out on top to win the race.

More than just a tournament

The Race to Remember was meant beyond just a cycling competition as, after the tournament, the cycling fraternity including cyclists, cycling enthusiasts and officials from the cycling ecosystem, the Ministry of Sports and the National Olympic Committee walked to the Nyanza Genocide Memorial site to pay respects to more than 105,000 Tutsi victims laid to rest at the memorial.