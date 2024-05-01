Gabon Divided Over Dialogue Proposal to Suspend Political Parties

Yaounde, Cameroon — Gabon's opposition is divided over a measure proposed at the country's national dialogue to suspend close to 200 political parties until further notice and bar members of ousted President Ali Bongo's Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG) from taking part in elections for three years.

Backers of the measure say it eliminates parties created for reasons of corruption and personal ego, and prevents alleged vote-buying by PDG officials. Opponents say it will snuff out democracy.

Leaders of the talks, billed as Gabon's Inclusive National Dialogue, say they have given a wide range of recommendations to the transitional president, General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema.

The resolutions and recommendations were handed to Oligui on Tuesday in the presence of Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera. Touadera is the regional mediator for Gabon's planned return to civilian rule following an August 30 bloodless coup that ousted Bongo.

The Bongo family had ruled the oil-producing nation for 57 years before the military takeover.

In addition to the idea of indefinitely suspending political parties and temporarily banning PDG leaders from elections, officials say the dialogue recommends that legislation be enacted to avoid what it calls the proliferation of political parties for egoistic reasons.

However, some dialogue participants say suspending political parties would allow Oligui to cruise to victory in the August 2025 elections.

Joel Ngouenini, president of the political party Seven Wonders of Gabon's People, or 7MP, said Tuesday on Gabon state TV that the country should not attempt to behave as if it were inventing a strange form of democracy.

Democracy, he said, means people should be given the right to express themselves through the ballot and it is not the duty of a government to decide if civilians love a political party or not. Ngouenini warned that Gabon will sink to a dictatorship should Oligui accept a recommendation that silences political freedom.

Noel Bertrand Boundzanga, who heads the commission that recommended suspending all political parties, said he has received many petitions from opposition and civil society groups describing the proposal as highly undemocratic.

He maintains that the move will benefit the country in the long run.

He said the recommendation was made unanimously by members of the political commission for the sake of democracy and the general well-being of all citizens. Boundzanga added that such a suspension would show politicians who created political parties in order to illegally obtain favors that Gabon has entered a new era.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gabon Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On other matters, dialogue officials recommended that the two-year period for transitioning to democratic rule should be maintained but could be extended for a maximum of 12 months in case of a crisis or unforeseen circumstance.

Under the recommendations, Gabon would move from a semi-presidential to a presidential system, with a directly elected president presiding over the executive branch, which has separate powers from the legislative and judicial arms of government.

Officials also proposed a seven-year presidential mandate renewable once from August 2025, when presidential polls are expected. No recommendations would prevent Oligui from running for president.

The month-long dialogue wrapped up Tuesday with Oligui saying a new constitution will be prepared, taking the dialogue's recommendations into account. He said a referendum on the new charter will be held in June.