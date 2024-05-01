Mozambique - Spotlighting IDPs' Land Access Issues

30 April 2024
Amnesty International (London)
press release

On 16 July 2020, the President of the Republic of Mozambique triggered the process of land law reform through a public consultation. The Committee for the Revision of the Law has already produced two draft bills and the final version is due soon. This is Amnesty International's submission to the National Committee on the Revision of the Land Law in Mozambique. The submission focuses on the issue of access to land for internally displaced persons (IDPs), including women who have been internally displaced.

View Report in English

Download PDF

Read the original article on AI London.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Amnesty International. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.