South Africa: ANC Veteran Disappointed Over State Capture Leaders on Party List - South African News Briefs - May 1, 2024

ANC Veteran Disappointed Over State Capture Leaders on Party List

African National Congress veteran Mavuso Msimang recently re-engaged with the ruling party after a brief resignation, primarily to address the party's promise to tackle leaders implicated in state capture, reports News24. His return was contingent upon his involvement in compiling the ANC candidates' list, aiming to exclude members accused of corruption by the Zondo Commission. However, despite efforts, some implicated names remained on the list, disappointing Msimang. He said that the importance of accountability and legal action against those accused. Meanwhile, former President Thabo Mbeki, in reflecting on 30 years of democracy, highlighted the sabotage and counter-revolutionary forces within the ANC, particularly referencing former President Jacob Zuma as a key figure in these disruptions. Mbeki also addressed issues such as the collapse of institutions like SARS and Eskom, attributing some failures to deliberate sabotage rather than governmental oversight.

Fraud Case Involving Former Police Commissioner Postponed

The Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has postponed the fraud and corruption case involving former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and five others until July 3, to transfer it to the Pretoria regional court, reports TimesLIVE. The state has been instructed to disclose a pending document to one of the defense attorneys by May 17. The charges against Phahlane, along with Lt-Col Godfrey Mahwayi, Maj-Gen Maanda Obert Nemutandzhela, Maj-Gen Mankosana Agnes Makhele, and businessmen Inbanathan Kistiah and Avendra Naidoo, include fraud, corruption, theft, and infringement of the Public Finance Management Act, linked to contracts worth around R54m. These contracts, initiated in response to the #FeesMustFall protests in October 2015, involved the emergency procurement of software tools like Ripjar and Daedalus, allegedly misused for monitoring and encrypting communications, including those of police management during Phahlane's tenure.

Remains of Botswana Citizens Killed in Limpopo Bus Crash Repatriated

Limpopo Health MEC Dr. Phophi Ramathuba, alongside Botswana high commissioner Dr. Sanji Monageng and social development MEC Nandi Ndalana, spearheaded the repatriation efforts for the remains of 45 Botswana citizens who tragically lost their lives in a bus accident at the Mmamatlakala bridge on the R518 road on March 28, leaving only one survivor, reports TimesLIVE. Since the incident, a collaborative effort involving various agencies, including the police victim identification unit, forensic science laboratory unit, forensic pathology services, and Botswana authorities, has been underway to recover and positively identify the human remains using DNA analysis. The meticulous process aimed to ensure that the remains could be returned to their respective families, offering them closure after what has been described as a long and emotionally challenging journey.

More South African news