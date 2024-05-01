Kenya: President Ruto Orders Military to Join in Search of Victims in Mai Mahiu Tragedy

Nairobi — President William Ruto has ordered the military to join in the search of bodies at the Mai Mahiu tragedy where dozens are missing following the devastating floods tragedy.

More than 50 people were killed when water gushed downstream and washed villages, leaving a trail of destruction.

"I have directed the military to join in the search of the victims," the president said when he visited the tragedy site in Mai Mahiu on Tuesday.

He assured the affected families of full government support, including re-building houses for the people left homeless after the tragedy initially thought to have been caused by a dam burst.

To avoid a repeat of a similar tragedy, the president said anyone living on riparian land has until Wednesday to relocate to safer grounds.

"We have done all the mapping of all places where landslides are likely to occur and from tomorrow we will have all the people move out of those areas that are riparian land and all those areas that are in danger because the forecast is that rain will continue," he said.

Rescue efforts were underway Tuesday to pull people out of the mud, with fears that the death toll could rise.

Authorities said more than 130 people have been killed in floods that have devastated parts of Kenya in the last month due to the heavy rains.

In Mai Mahiu, houses and trees were uprooted and others crushed displaced hundreds in the small village of Kamuchiri.

"I am here to bring my condolences and that of my Cabinet to all of you who have been affected by this tragedy," the president said, "We have had floods in most parts of the country but Mai Mahiu is the worst hit."