Kenya: April Inflation Drops to 5% On Easing Food, Fuel and Electricity Prices

Nairobi — Kenya's monthly inflation dropped by 0.7 percent to 5 percent in March from 5.7 percent in March after food, fuel, electricity, and housing costs dropped.

The latest data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows that the food and non-alcoholic beverage index, which represents 32.9 percent of inflation measurement, dropped by 0.1 percent between the period.

"The price of sugar, maize grain-loose, fortified maize flour maize and maize flour loose dropped by 8.3, 3.6, 3.0 and 2.8 per cent, respectively between March 2024 and April 2024," KNBS said in its latest monthly inflation data.

"During the same period, however, prices of onions- leeks and bulbs, tomatoes and oranges increased by 5.8, 4.3 and 4.0 per cent, respectively."

KNBS data adds that housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels' index dropped by 1.3 percent, mainly due to a decline in the price of kerosene by 9.7 percent.

Likewise, prices of 200 kWh and 50 kWh of electricity dropped by 6.4 percent and 7.7 percent, respectively.

"However, the price of gas/LPG rose by 0.3 per cent during the period."

Moreover, the transport index decreased by 0.3 percent between March 2024 and April 2024, attributed to a drop in petrol and diesel prices of 2.7 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively.