Namibia's Financial System Is Healthy, Says Central Bank Governor

30 April 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The governor of the Bank of Namibia, Johannes !Gawaxab, has described Namibia's financial system as healthy amid persistent inflation.

!Gawaxab said this in the bank's financial stability report in Windhoek on Tuesday.

According to !Gawaxab, the financial system has been operating efficiently, although there are challenges in the economic environment.

He said globally there is a trend of persistent inflation, which makes it difficult for policymakers.

"However, despite this, there is a sense of optimism," said !Gawaxab.

He added that the bank and the Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (Namfisa) will continue to work to ensure a favourable environment for both financial institutions and consumers.

"Our aim is to create a platform where providers and consumers of financial products and services can find each other and do business in a regulated, safe and stable environment," said !Gawaxab.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.