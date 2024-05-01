Rwanda: How Small Livestock Farming Is Enhancing Lives in Ruhango District

Families in Ruhango District, Southern Province, are benefiting from small livestock farming, leading to improved livelihoods. By raising small livestock and selling surplus products at local markets, residents are now able to generate sustainable income, thereby enhancing their economic stability and nutrition.

Faustin Safari, 43, a Byimana Sector resident in Ruhango District, desired marriage but lacked income beyond agriculture. Safari faced financial challenges in his single life. However, he said, venturing into small-scale livestock raised his status, enabling him to wed his partner, support his family, educate his children, and save for the future.

He said: "I started rearing 40 chicks, which I sold after they grew. I then bought pigs, which increased my income even further. Now that I have a cow with a calf and a piece of land, my farming activities have become even more profitable. If I count all the assets I have accumulated from small livestock farming, my total worth is now estimated at around Rwf15 million."

Safari is just one example of how small livestock can transform a person's life and financial status. By starting with just a few chicks, he was able to gradually build up his assets and increase his income. His success story serves as inspiration for others looking to improve their livelihoods through small-scale livestock farming.

The Government of Rwanda, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI) and the Rwanda Agriculture Board (RAB), is empowering and strengthening the national platform on small livestock farming, which has led to the implementation of innovative programmes, and policies aimed at promoting small livestock rearing, ending poverty, and providing a sustainable solution to malnutrition.

Currently, a five-year project exists in 15 districts countrywide, 10 of which have the highest stunting rates among children.

The Project for Inclusive Small Livestock Markets (PRISM), funded to a tune of $45.64 million (about Rwf50 billion) by entities including the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), HEIFER International, and ENABEL, a Belgian development agency, aims to reduce poverty by empowering poor rural men, women, and youth to participate in the transformation of the Rwanda livestock sub-sector.

According to Dr Fabrice Ndayisenga, Head of the Department of Animal Resources Innovation and Technology Transfer at RAB, the government aims to increase meat consumption from small livestock farming to 80 per cent, with cows accounting for 20 per cent. This ambitious goal is part of a seven-year strategy to improve food security and meet the FAO's target of 45 kilogrammes of meat per year. Currently, a Rwandan consumes only eight kilogrammes of meat per year according to RAB.

"We believe small livestock farming will significantly contribute to meat per capita consumption. Our seven-year target was 150,000 metric tonnes, and currently, we stand at 130,000 metric tonnes. 80 per cent of meat consumption in the country will come from small livestock farming, while cows will only account for 20 percent of the meat per capita consumption."

Ndayisenga also emphasised the importance of training and capacity-building for small livestock farmers to ensure they have the knowledge and resources needed to succeed in this sector, with farming techniques to increase numbers, and a mind-set change in consumption and quality.

"We have built slaughterhouses for small livestock in 15 districts to ensure that small livestock farmers have access to proper slaughter facilities, which will not only improve the quality of the meat but also increase efficiency in the supply chain," he said.

PRISM, a project funded by IFAD and implemented by RAB, is providing interventions to vulnerable citizens in Musanze, Burera, Gicumbi, Gakenke, and Rulindo Districts; the Western Province in Nyamasheke, Karongi, Rutsiro, Nyabihu, and Ngororero; and the Southern Province in Huye, Ruhango Nyaruguru, Gisagara, and Nyamagabe.

The initial target is 26,355 households, including 23,400 vulnerable rural households, 1,530 youth, and 1,425 farmers under productive alliances.

Since 2006 when Girinka-- a programme that has played a great role in alleviating poverty, improving nutrition while increasing income for poor families in rural Rwanda--was launched, the Project for Inclusive Small Livestock Markets (PRISM) has been another big component that focuses on small livestock. The government realised there was a need to boost small livestock farming in remote areas, reaching 75 sectors in 15 districts.

Joseph Nshokeyinka, the PRISM project manager, said the project has been successful in improving the livelihoods of many families by providing them with training, resources, and support to establish small livestock efficiency. However, challenges persist, including a lack of trust by microfinance institutions in small livestock farmers regarding loans.

He said: "Small livestock farmers highlighted that microfinance institutions do not trust them; we need to work on building stronger partnerships between microfinance institutions and small livestock farmers. We have trained 125 microfinance institutions and SACCOs to understand the business of small livestock value chains, but we target 210 of them. They go through financing and business plan profitability, and so far, we have reached 11 districts. Also, business-to-business forums have been created to link actors like input suppliers, farmers, abattoirs, financial service providers, and insurance companies."