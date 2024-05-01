Rwanda: Kagame Approves RDF New Health Service, Names Top Management

President Paul Kagame who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) has approved the establishment of the new military health service, and also promoted its leadership, the Ministry of Defence has said.

The development, announced on Tuesday, April 30, is part of the recent reforms made in the establishment of RDF's establishment and organisation, which, among others, aims to improve its leadership so that would it fulfill its mandate.

ALSO READ: Bill seeks to give autonomy to Military Medical Insurance

Maj Gen Ephraim Rurangwa, who, has up until the appointment, served as the Commandant of Rwanda Military Hospital (RMH), was appointed as the Chief of Staff of the Medical Health Service, a position he will be deputised by Col. Dr John Nkurikiye, a seasoned opthalmologist.

Ordinarily, this means that RDF will now comprise of four Chiefs of Staff including; Rwanda Army (Land Forces), the Rwanda Air Force (Air Forces), the Rwanda Reserve Force and Special Units as well as the new military health service.

Brig. Gen Jean Paul Bitega, an orthopedic surgeon, was appointed as the commander of medical operations command, while Dr. Eugene Ngoga, who was promoted to the rank of Brig Gen. was appointed as the commandant of the Rwanda Military Referall and Teaching Hospital.

Also promoted to the rank of Brig General is Chyrsostome Kagimbana, who was appointed as the commander of medical regional facilities.

In the same institution, Col. Eric Seruyange, was appointed as the director of epidemiology and public health, Lt Col. Leon Ruvugabigwi, as the director of drugs and materials, while Lt Col. Vincent Sugira will serve as the director of medical training, research and innovation.

Kagame also confirmed several appointments including; Brig Gen. Franco Rutagengwa as the Commandant of Rwanda Military Academy, while Col. Lambert Sendegeya was confirmed as the Chief J1, which is in charge of RDF personnel.

Also confirmed is Faustin K Nsanzabera as the Chief J6, while Colonel Ignace Tuyisenge is the commandant of the Military Police Brigade.

Col. Patrick Kabanda was also confirmed as the Military Prosecutor General, while Col. Seraphine Nyirasafari is the Director of Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) also known as the J9.

Lt Col. Eugene Ruzibiza was appointed as the Brigade Commander of 309 Brigade, while Lt. Col Jean de Dieu Kayinamura is the Managing Director at Loyal Trust Company Ltd.