Zimbabwe: Parirenyatwa Hospital Battles Bogus Doctors, Tutors - 11 Arrested in Four Months

Parirenyatwa Hospital is plagued by increasing cases of bogus medical practitioners at the institution, with 11 offenders arrested in four months.

The hospital was recently put under the spotlight after a fake doctor, Blessing Nyanzira, was arrested by Parirenyatwa's security.

The hospital has become the hub of bogus doctors who have been fleecing unsuspecting patients.

Parirenyatwa Hospital in a statement Tuesday said more bogus doctors have been nabbed at the institution. In 2023 the hospital nabbed 33 people who masqueraded as doctors or tutors.

"Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals has always made efforts to safeguard the public from unscrupulous people who masquerade as our employees with malicious intentions to fleece unsuspecting members of the public. In 2023 alone, 33 offenders were picked up by our Security Department.

"From January 2024 to date, 11 cases of this nature have been picked up by the same department and dealt with accordingly. Bogus Doctors, bogus tutors who extort prospective student nurses and thieves who steal from both staff members and patients are some of those criminals who have been picked up and handed over to the police," read the statement.

Parirenyatwa further said that the last three bogus doctors had not treated any patient.

"Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals is a vast institution with close to 400 Doctors of all professional levels and a total staff establishment of close to 4000.

"Unscrupulous people take advantage of our vastness and complexity to carry out nefarious activities. Fortunately, our Surveillance Teams remain vigilant and have always apprehended these unruly elements who try to penetrate and abuse our systems.

"We would like to assure members of the public that the investigations carried out by the hospital have established that the 3 recently arrested fake Doctors did not manage any patient," read the statement.