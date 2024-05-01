Kenya: Employees Urged to File Tax Returns for 2023

Teachers have been reminded to file their individual tax returns for the year 2023 in compliance with provisions in the Income Tax Act.

In a recent notice TSC chief executive Nancy Macharia told teachers they required to submit their tax returns through the Kenya Revenue Authority's (KRA) online iTax platform.

The platform offers a convenient and efficient way for individuals to fulfill their tax obligations from the comfort of their homes or workplaces.

"Employees can download their Tax deduction cards (P9 Forms) on the TSC T-pay portal," Dr Macharia said in the notice.

The P9 Forms provide essential information regarding tax deductions made from the teachers' salaries throughout the tax year.

It is mandatory for everyone with a KRA pin to file their tax returns annually.

In this case, teachers just the you are required to file returns for the tax period of 1st January to 31st December 2022.