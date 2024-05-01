Uganda: UK Sanctions Ugandan Speaker Overlooked By Museveni

1 May 2024
Business Day Africa (Nairobi)
By Gerald Andae

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on Ugandan politicians, including Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, in response to corruption charges alleging embezzlement from impoverished communities in Uganda.

Among, along with other prominent officials, allegedly benefited from the misappropriation of iron sheets, a vital resource intended for housing vulnerable populations.

Notably, while Among was implicated, the Ugandan government refrained from taking action against her, unlike junior ministers involved in similar misconduct.

Former ministers Mary Goretti Kitutu and Agnes Nandutu are among those sanctioned for allocating substantial quantities of iron sheets to themselves and fellow politicians, diverting resources from a government-funded project meant to aid disadvantaged communities.

These sanctions, announced by UK Deputy Foreign Secretary Andrew Mitchell, entail travel bans and asset freezes for the implicated individuals.

Mitchell condemned the actions of those involved, labeling their behavior as egregious corruption that undermines societal values.

He highlighted the importance of accountability, stating that the Ugandan judiciary is rightfully pursuing justice against politicians who exploit their constituents for personal gain.

"The UK's stance is clear: corruption carries consequences, and those responsible will face repercussions," said Mr Mitchell.

In response, Uganda's parliament dismissed the sanctions, alleging they were motivated by dissatisfaction with the country's Anti-Homosexuality Act.

"The purported rationale behind the sanctions, linked to the iron sheet scandal, masks the true intent, which revolves around Uganda's stance on homosexuality," stated a parliament spokesperson.

The spokesperson urged foreign entities, including the UK, to respect Uganda's sovereignty and refrain from interfering in domestic affairs, particularly regarding sensitive issues such as homosexuality.

Read the original article on Business Day Africa.

