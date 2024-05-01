South Africa: All Systems Go for Registered Voters to Cast Ballots Abroad

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) says it is confident that all systems are in place for the shipment of voting materials to enable South African citizens living abroad to cast their ballots.

The department and the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) have met and agreed on the logistics for the dispatching of election materials.

Voting materials will be sent to all 115 South African diplomatic missions using diplomatic airfreight bags.

"A short-term contract for this purpose is in place. The diplomatic bag is protected by diplomatic immunity. DIRCO makes use of diplomatic bags to dispatch official documents and articles to and from South Africa per the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963," the department explained.

According to the IEC, by law, citizens can only vote abroad on the date specified in the election timetable, which is typically 10 days before voting day in the country.