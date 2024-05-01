Southern Africa: Time to Deliver On Decent Work for Women Informal Cross-Border Traders

1 May 2024
Amnesty International (London)
press release

Today, on International Workers' Day, we call attention to the findings of the report Southern Africa: "Cross-border is our livelihood. It is our job." and its connection to this year's theme of 'Social Justice and Decent Work for All'. The report highlights systemic state failures in upholding the right to just and favourable conditions of work and ensuring access to decent work for women in informal cross-border trade in Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, including failure to protect them from gender-based violence and failure to fulfill the right to social security.

