Kenya: Murkomen Unveils Plans for New Airport Terminal At JKIA to Tackle Flooding

1 May 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has unveiled plans for a new terminal at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to combat future flooding.

The move was prompted by recent water leakage and flooding in sections of the airport that is East Africa's main hub.

During his inspection of ongoing roof construction at terminals 1C and 1B on Tuesday, Murkomen emphasized the need for a long-term solution, announcing that the new terminal would be built through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

"The ministry, under President William Ruto's leadership, is working on constructing a new airport terminal through a PPP model," he stated, addressing the press.

Murkomen also announced the impending decommissioning of Terminal 1E, which will increase airport capacity. He emphasized the significance of the ongoing roof construction, aimed at resolving leakages onto Level 1 and preparing for the new terminal and lounges.

"To mitigate future flooding, the cabinet has passed a recommendation to formulate a master plan for the drainage system within the Nairobi Metropolis, which will be replicated nationwide and support water management in the next five decades," he added.

Murkomen urged the Kenya Aviation Authority to collaborate closely with JKIA stakeholders to develop a sustainable solution to eradicate flooding within the airport premises.

The move comes amid efforts to enhance infrastructure resilience and address the challenges posed by extreme weather events.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.