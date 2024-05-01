Namibia: Walvis Bay to Probe Redforce Over Debt Collection Contract

Walvis Bay municipality lawyer Richard Metcalfe has issued a statement saying the municipality will investigate how RedForce Debt Management got a debt collection contract with the local authority.

This comes after RedForce got a High Court order to stop the municipality from terminating their contract on Tuesday.

Metcalfe noted that investigations are being conducted on the contract allocation to RedForce, the procurement process, documentation, contracts and schedules of the agreement, while civil and criminal proceedings will be pursued if any impropriety is found.

The statement says the Walvis Bay Town Council unanimously decided to terminate the services of RedForce Debt Management CC on 23 April.

After that, RedForce Debt Management filed an urgent application at the Windhoek High Court, and on Tuesday was granted an order stopping the Walvis Bay Town Council's implementation of its decision to terminate the contract.

Metcalfe stated that a notice of termination of RedForce Debt Management CC's services will be effected in terms of a consultancy service agreement with the municipality.