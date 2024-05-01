Africa: All Is Set for Africa CEO Forum 2024 in Kigali

Organisers have set that all is set for the forthcoming Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, Rwanda later this month.

This year's forum will be held between May 16 and 17 under the theme "At the table or on the menu? A critical moment to shape a new future for Africa."

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, Amir Ben Yahmed, the president, Africa CEO Forum said so far, five heads of state, five Prime Ministers and 20 ministers have confirmed attendance.

"President Paul Kagame(Rwanda) William Ruto( Kenya), the presidents of Botswana, Mozambique and Djibouti have confirmed attending. Also the Prime Ministers of Sao Tome, Cameroon and Cote D'Voire among others have confirmed," Yahmed said.

Founded in 2012, the Africa CEO Forum has enabled dialogue between the public and private sector, bringing together business leaders, CEOs, investors, ministers and heads of state to highlight the driving role of the private sector in the development of the continent.

The Africa CEO forum provides year-round support to Africa's business leaders through an array of in-person and digital events, reports, and expert insights.

Through its 'Women working for change', 'Family business' and 'disrupters club' initiatives, the forum also aims to increase the representation of women in decision-making positions on the continent, support the sustainable growth of African family businesses and help African start-ups thrive.

According to Amir, this year's forum will build onto the gains in the previous forums.

"We have created many stories and helped Africa closer to wealthy entrepreneurs. We want to continue with this agenda," he said.

"Over the two days more than 60 panel discussions, public-private workshops and closed-door roundtables, we will explore a new future for Africa, addressing critical topics ."

Rwanda Development Board(RDB) deputy CEO, Nelly Mukazayire said the forum is yet another opportunity for African leaders to meet and discuss issues that will take forward the African continent.

"This is a platform for African countries to discuss matters of concern that need to make sure we lead our countries to the development we want .We have to be robust and intentional in laws that are to advance trade on our continent. With the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area, our countries can greatly benefit," Mukazayire said.

"Presently, intra Africa trade stands low at just 14.4% of total African exports. UNCTAD forecasts show the AfCFTA could boost intra Africa trade by about 33% and cut the continent's trade deficit by 51%. East African business leaders can build a supportive ecosystem for business innovation and partnerships in the region. This involves creating an enabling environment that encourages entrepreneurship, provides access to resources and networks, and supports the growth of innovative businesses."

According to organisers, top CEOs to attend the forum in Kigali will among others include Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of IFC, Mesfin Tassew, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, James Mworia, Group CEO & MD of Centum Investment, Sudhir Ruparelia, Chairman of Ruparelia Group, Clare Akamanzi, CEO of NBA Africa, Rostam Aziz, CEO of Taifa Gas, Hardy Pemhiwa, President & CEO of Cassava Technologies or Patricia Poku Diaby, CEO Plot Entreprise Ghana, Karl Olutokun Toriola, MTN Nigeria's CEO, Faith Mukutu, CEO of Zambeef, Diane Karusisi, CEO Bank of Kigali and Patty Karuaihe-Martin, CEO of NamibRe.