Uganda: Chinese Factories Change Fortunes for Mbale Locals

The life of a number of Mbale locals has changed for the better, thanks to Chinese factories under in Sino-Uganda Mbale Industrial Park.

Located 220 kilometers away from Kampala, in Mbale City, the industrial park covers an area of 2.51 square kilometers and was organized and constructed by the Tian Tang Group.

Esther Lovisa Nakoberaina,22, a supervisor at Black Ark, one of the many companies in the Sino-Uganda Mbale Industrial Park says he started working in the company two years ago, having completed her senior four and parents ran out of school fees.

"Dad died during my final exams and when results returned, mum said she didnt have means to ensure I continue with A-level. The only option was looking for a job and the industrial park was my only way out," Nakoberaina says.

She explains that no academic qualifications were asked as she joined the company and during the last two years, she has grown in ranks to become a supervisor in the television assembling plant.

"The salary I get has helped me look after myself, pay for my house but also pay school fees for my younger siblings since mum can't afford fees for all of them," Nakoberaina says.

Derrick Nazuga, a worker at Grace Textiles says he has been working at the textile company for now three years but says he doesn't regret joining.

Employees in Grace Textiles in Sino-Uganda Mbale Industrial Park. He explains that apart from looking after his wife and two children, he has been able to buy a plot of land and is planning to start construction of a house.

"Previously where I worked, we would go many months without receiving salary and it was one of the reasons I left. However, here you are guaranteed of your money but above all, we are given bonuses depending on how hard we work," the 30-year-old says.

Welfare and safety

Whereas in many work places, a number of workers complain of not having safety measures in place, the employees at the Chinese companies in Mbale Industrial Park say otherwise.

"Apart from the normal safety gears, we also have Antistatic rings and wrist straps for each person in the production line to help absorb electric shock. It is a must for everyone in production to wear and there is someone responsible for ensuring these safety gears are won every time," Nakoberaina, a supervisor at Black Ark that assembles televisions says.

"In the production line, if someone is not feeling well, there is a specific person who they report to and taken for medical care. In case you have a problem at home, you can report to the supervisor who talks to the bosses for a salary advance in case you need it"

She adds that in case of any other issues, they report to their supervisors who are fellow Ugandans and see how to resolve them amicably.

"In case my immediate supervisor can't handle the situation, it can then be referred but in most cases, the supervisors ably handle."

A Chinese helps out workers at Mbale Industrial Park. Hellen Mugara who works for General Wares Uganda Limited says whereas they work for eight hours a day, each extra hour is paid differently.

"For example, on a day where we have so many orders and it requires us to work for extra hours, each is paid shs1500. At the end of the month you find you have earned some extra money, courtesy of the extra hours you worked. On top of this, there are bonuses calculated according to every one's performance," Mugara says.

According to Daniel Lubwama, a production supervisor, in case of injuries, the company foots the medical bills.

"Our staffs are always educated about safety in form of toolbox meetings every morning before the start of work and every time shifts are changing. Because of this, we get injuries on rare occasions and when they happen, we ensure our staff are properly treated," Lubwama says.

Kennedy Mushemeza, the public relations manager for Sino-Uganda Mbale Industrial Park, a total of 48 factories are housed, with 28 currently active, with the remaining 20 still setting up.

These deal in textiles, electronics, construction materials, personal care products and beddings among others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Company Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The 28 factories employ over 6000 people, over 90% of them Ugandans but we are looking at having at least 15000 Ugandan employees working in this industrial park. The employees we recruit are both skilled and unskilled but when they reach here, we have to train them," Mushemeza says.

"This means that as an industrial park, we have not only employed Ugandans but have also skilled them. This means a person working in the textile industry can ably go out and start her own tailoring business, courtesy of the skills gotten from here."

He insists that on recruitment, they don't consider any qualification.

Mariam Lydia Kyalikoba the human resource manager for the industrial park insists that in all they do, they promote decent work.

"By skilling our employees, we are in one way or the other promoting decent work but also ensure Ugandan employment and labour laws are followed," she says.