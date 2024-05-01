Kenya: President Ruto Urges Striking Doctors to End Paralysis, Citing Financial Constraints

Nairobi — President William Ruto has called on striking doctors to end their industrial action, citing financial constraints that hinder the resolution of the remaining two out of 19 issues raised by their union.

Addressing the 59th Labour Day celebrations in Nairobi on Wednesday, Ruto urged the doctors to return to work, emphasizing the need to alleviate the ongoing health crisis nationwide.

"We have resolved 17 out of the 19 issues raised by our doctors, but the remaining two are impossible to address due to financial constraints," stated Ruto.

The doctors union, however, insist it won't call off the strike until more funds are allocated to cater for the posting of intern doctors.

While the union wants the intern doctors paid more than Sh200,000, the government say it can only afford Sh70,000.

On Wednesday, the president reassured the public that the government is implementing measures to revive the economy, expressing confidence that these efforts will yield positive results despite the financial challenges.

Previously, the Council of Governors also called for a review of the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) and the government, citing difficulties in its implementation.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the need to address ambiguities in the 2017 CBA. "I am determined to rectify the issues in the 2017 CBA to benefit all Kenyans," she affirmed.

Nakhumicha outlined her efforts to reform the health sector, including increasing drug stock at Kemsa and combating cartels at NHIF. "My focus is on improving the health sector," she added.

The Minority Leadership in the National Assembly has called on President Ruto to intervene and find a lasting solution to the doctors' strike, which has paralyzed health services across the country for 49 days.

