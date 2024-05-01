Kenya: Astrazeneca Joins Hands With Partners to Tackle Kenya's Cancer Burden

Nairobi — Global biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has joined hands with Kenya's Ministry of Health to tackle cancer problems facing the country through the unveiling of the Cancer Care Africa programme.

Other partners include the Kenya Society of Haematology and Oncology (KESHO), Axios, and the National Cancer Institute of Kenya (NCI), among others.

Through the initiative, they hope to address critical gaps in cancer care across the country, from diagnosis to treatment.

Cancer has become a major public health concern in Kenya and across Africa.

The latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO) show that there were 44,726 cancer cases and 29,317 cancer deaths in Kenya in 2022. This is set against a regional context that estimates 2.1 million new cases and 1.4 million deaths annually by 2040 across Africa.

Despite recent increases in resources invested in cancer, several critical barriers still hinder progress, including a lack of disease awareness, limited diagnostic capabilities, an absence of structured screening programmes, and challenges in accessing treatment.

"The launch of the Cancer Care Africa programme in Kenya is a significant step towards improving cancer care for all," Susan Nakhumicha, Cabinet Secretary for Health, Kenya, said.

"This collaborative initiative has the potential to significantly improve access to diagnosis, treatment, and care, ultimately saving lives and improving the well-being of Kenyans impacted by this disease, as well as their families and communities," she added.

Cancer Care Africa has already donated ultrasound biopsy machines to seven hospitals across the country to enhance early prostate cancer diagnosis, as well as donating the country's first biomarker testing machine for epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations to Aga Khan University Hospital.

However, it plans to support 100 oncology centers and provide training for more than 10,000 healthcare professionals to improve the quality of care delivered to patients across the continent.

Others are enhancing screening and diagnostics, empowering patients, among others.

"With an increasing number of patients being diagnosed with cancer in Kenya and across Africa in the coming decades, joint action to improve patient outcomes and safeguard health care systems for the future has never been more important," Dave Fredrickson, Executive Vice President, Oncology Business Unit, AstraZeneca, added.

"The Cancer Care Africa programme will support early detection, increase timely diagnosis, and improve access to treatment options for patients across Kenya."

Launched in November 2002 at COP27 in Egypt, Cancer Care Africa is aiding countries across the continent to fight against cancer by advocating for policy changes to enhance screening and diagnostics.

Others are implementing health awareness and education programs to empower patients, as well as training physicians and healthcare workers, building their capacities, and striving to enable access to cancer medicines.