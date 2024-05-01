Eritrea: International Workers' Day Celebrations in Southern Region

1 May 2024
Shabait.com (Asmara)
By Mendefera

Mendefera, 1 May 2024 - The Southern Region marked International Workers' Day, with early celebrations in Mendefera city on April 29, under the theme "Professional Competence Development Stimulant."

Mr. Tekeste Mihreteab, the head of the confederation branch office, outlined the history of Eritrean workers' struggles for their rights and their role in the armed struggle for independence, safeguarding the national sovereignty and in the implementation of national development programs. He highlighted the importance of May 1 as a day for workers to renew their commitment to national development.

Mr. Tekeste announced ongoing efforts to boost worker skills through vocational training and called for increased stakeholder participation in the implementation of programs.

Mr. Haile Gebremicael, regional head of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, advocated for enhanced worker productivity.

Messages of solidarity were also shared by heads of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students and the National Union of Eritrean Women.

