Uganda: Entebbe Machete Attack Family Responding to Treatment - Police

Following a Monday morning attack by a machete-wielding man at a home in Mirimu Zone, Makindye Ssabagabo Municipality that left four people injured, with the assailant shot dead by security operatives, residents have raised a red flag calling upon police to beef up security in the area.

"Cases of insecurity are on the rise in Makindye Ssaabagabo, we call upon the government to enhance security in our area. We live under fear," Henry Lubaga, a Ndejje resident, appealed.

Kefa Mayanja, one of the residents, narrates that the assailant had disguised themselves as someone who had to demand repayment worth Shs5 million from Anitah Ayebare.

"The incident happened at around 10:30am when it was drizzling. My neighbour came to me asking for help that she and her children had been attacked by an unknown armed robber, and I responded swiftly," he said.

On reaching the attacked home, Mayanja said they found the man holding a sharp object that prompted him to call up for more support from fellow residents.

A ensuing scuffle resulted into the emergency response by Police that put the assailant out of action.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said further investigations are ongoing in regard to the attack.

"We have so far recovered a mobile phone and also obtained his fingerprints to help in further investigations. We however call upon whoever has a missing person to reach out to police," he said.

Police have revealed that the admitted injured persons namely Lucia Atuhaire, 2, Maria Ampeirwe, 5, Brian Musiime, 7, and Godius Atukunda, 14, are responding positively to medication at Mulago National Referral Hospital.