Kenya: Top NCPB Officials Arrested Over Fake Fertilizer Scandal

Nairobi — Top officials of the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) are set to face charges Thursday in the fake fertiliser scandal.

NCPB Managing Director Joseph Muna Kimote, Corporate Secretary John Kiplangat Ngetich, and General Marketing Manager John Mbaya Matiri were among those arrested following the Director of Public Prosecution's approval to charge them alongside a businessman involved in the multi-million deal.

Detectives, acting on the directives of the DPP, swiftly moved to arrest the officials for their alleged roles in the fertilizer fraud that led to an impeachment motion against Afgriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi.

They are set to be arraigned in court on Thursday, facing charges of fraud and conspiracy to commit a crime.

This development comes after an intensive probe by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters.

Police had sought permission from the ODPP to charge the suspects with various offenses, including fraud, abuse of office, and dereliction of duty.

The investigation also involved questioning officials from government agencies responsible for handling the fake fertilizer, including the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and suppliers.

In March, the Ministry of Agriculture advised farmers who had purchased the counterfeit fertilizer to cease its use immediately and seek guidance from NCPB facilities.

The ministry also announced that KEBS had initiated legal action against the manufacturer.

In response to the scandal, the Ministry of Agriculture directed NCPB to recall all substandard fertilizers distributed to farmers as part of an escalating probe into the matter.

