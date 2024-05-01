Mozambique: - Government to Register 15 Million Undocumented Women

Maputo — The Mozambican Justice Ministry intends to register and issue birth certificates and identity cards to about 15 million women.

According to Justice Minister Helena Kida, who announced the measure in Maputo on Tuesday, at the official launch of the National Campaign for the Registration of Women, Girls and Children, in Maputo, about 70 per cent of women in the country have no identity documents.

In addition to issuing birth certificates and identity cards free of charge, the Mozambican Tax Authority will provide to the same number of women the Single Tax Identification Number (NUIT).

"We want to reach all the women who are not registered. We have a universe of 30 million inhabitants, of which 50 per cent are women', the minister said.

Kida said mobile brigades will be travelling to meet the target group, as part of the 20/30 agenda, which includes registering the entire population.

"I call on all the women who don't have identity papers to take advantage of this opportunity to obtain an identity. Naturally, with identity comes the opportunity to have access to education, land, work and health. We are doing our part to enable women to be registered', the minister said.

The campaign, which will last for 30 days, has a partnership with government institutions, community leaders and civil society organizations.

For her part, the head of the Association of Registrars, Esperança Nhangumbe, praised the initiative, stressing that birth registration and other identification documents are essential components of an individual's identity and legal recognition.

"Unfortunately, many women, especially those in marginalized communities, face barriers to obtaining these vital documents, which hampers their ability to participate fully in society and exercise their rights', Nhangumbe said.