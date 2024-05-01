Tunisia, ISDB Sign $60 Million Joint Financing Agreement

Tunis — A joint financing agreement worth $60 million was signed on Tuesday by Minister of Economy and Planning, Feriel Ouerghi Sebai, and President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser.

Under the terms of the agreement, the IsDB will provide Tunisia with $50 million to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and $10 million in the form of a grant to be allocated in partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) for the same purpose.

The prospects for cooperation between Tunisia and the IsDB, as well as the key programmes and sectors to be supported financially and technically by the IsDB in the coming period, were discussed during a meeting between the IsDB President and the Minister at the end of their participation in the IsDB's 2024 Annual Meetings, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from April 27 to 30.

According to a press release issued by the ministry on Wednesday, these areas include support for SMEs, strengthening the potential of investment funds, renewable and clean energy, and human resources development.

The minister also met with a number of businessmen and investment companies operating in various fields, including vice-chairperson of the Tunisian-Saudi Business Council, Omar Al-Ajaji.

On this occasion, the two officials discussed investment opportunities in Tunisia, particularly in high value-added sectors, as well as preferential treatment.

Sebai also presented the main reforms launched by the government to further improve the business and investment climate in Tunisia, particularly in terms of simplifying procedures and improving support measures for investors.

In this context, she invited companies and institutions to participate in the Tunisia Investment Forum (TIF), which will be held in mid-June 2024.