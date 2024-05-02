Uganda: Jobs Are There but People Lack Vision - Museveni

President Museveni has revealed that the current problem in Uganda is not jobs but rather attitude and a lack of vision among citizens who don't listen to the National Resistance Movement (NRM)'s message of wealth creation.

During the International Labour Day celebrations held at Mukabura Grounds, Fort Portal City, the President emphasised that the issue lies in the citizens' mindset and their failure to embrace the NRM's guidance on wealth creation.

"The jobs are there. Don't tell me about the lack of jobs, talk about the lack of vision," he stated.

The International Labour Day, also known as May Day, is commemorated annually on May 1st to recognize the contributions and achievements of workers worldwide and promote workers' rights and opportunities.

This year's celebrations ran under the theme, "Improving Access to Labour Justice, A Prerequisite for Increased Productivity."

Museveni has been advocating for wealth creation, especially through commercial agriculture, since 1996.

He urged Ugandans to follow the NRM's guidelines and utilize the arable land effectively for agriculture in order to generate wealth.

By doing so, people can participate in the money economy and address the challenge of unemployment.

He cited the success story of Mr. Richard Nyakana, a model farmer from Rwengaju, who listened to his message and now earns Shs 180 million annually from dairy and poultry farming, as well as value addition, on just one acre of land.

The President advised labor union leaders to prioritize wealth creation if they want to advocate for more jobs. He emphasized that jobs stem from wealth, and therefore, a focus on wealth creation is essential.

The NRM guidelines encourage intensive and extensive agriculture across rural areas to involve them in the money economy.

President Museveni also touched upon other issues during the event. He cautioned farmers with limited land against extensive agriculture, stating that the enterprise can only be profitable on a large scale.

He expressed his awareness of the tea crisis in the Toor sub-region and mentioned that he never recommended tea as a high-value crop due to its problems.

Furthermore, President Museveni highlighted the importance of low-cost electricity, transport, and money in driving economic development.

He called for efforts to ensure these factors are accessible, including putting more funds in the Uganda Development Bank (UDB) to provide manufacturers with low-interest-rate loans.

Addressing the issue of markets dominated by corrupt individuals, the President vowed to investigate and remove those who exploit the facilities, displacing the poor. He also announced his plan to meet with traders and labor leaders to discuss their challenges.

The event recognized 53 distinguished Ugandans with medals for their contributions to advocating for the rights and welfare of the working class.

The Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Hon. Esther Davinia Anyakun, commended President Museveni for his commitment to workers' welfare and mentioned various initiatives in place to tackle unemployment.

The Ambassador of Belgium to Uganda, H.E Hugues Chantry, appreciated the government's efforts in protecting workers but raised concerns about ongoing challenges such as unfair wages and dismissals.

Musa Okello, the Chairman General of the National Organisation of Trade Unions (NOTU), called for improved access to labor justice to promote productivity and economic growth.

The Chairperson of the Federation of Uganda Employers, Eng. Silver Mugisha, thanked employers for creating jobs and acknowledged President Museveni's support, including the establishment of the State House Investors Protection Unit and the CEO Forum to combat corruption and promote investment.