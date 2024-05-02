Kenya: Six Al-Shabaab Fighters Killed Following KDF-Led Ambush in Lamu

Nairobi — Six Al-Shabaab fighters were on Wednesday killed in Kumba, Lamu County, following a multi-agency security operation led by the Kenya Defence Forces.

Police said significant logistical resources were also seized during the security operation.

"At 1300 hours, a multi-agency team led by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) launched a targeted operation against an active Al-Shabaab camp located in Kumba, approximately 10km west of Pandanguo. The operation successfully neutralized six members of Al-Shabaab, including a foreign national," a statement from the multi-agency team stated.

The raid was staged following intelligence reports that the group was planning an attack in the area. Community members are encouraged to report any suspicious behavior or individuals seeking assistance in the area.

"The public is advised to remain vigilant as the operation may lead to increased activity from the group, particularly as the number of injured terrorists is reported to be high."

"This vigilance is crucial as we continue to disrupt terrorist activities and enhance security in the region," the security operation added.

Kenya has suffered numerous attacks from Al Shabaab since sending the military into Somalia to fight the terrorist group, in what has claimed hundreds of lives.