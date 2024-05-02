Kenya: Six Al-Shabaab Fighters Killed Following KDF-Led Ambush in Lamu

1 May 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Six Al-Shabaab fighters were on Wednesday killed in Kumba, Lamu County, following a multi-agency security operation led by the Kenya Defence Forces.

Police said significant logistical resources were also seized during the security operation.

"At 1300 hours, a multi-agency team led by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) launched a targeted operation against an active Al-Shabaab camp located in Kumba, approximately 10km west of Pandanguo. The operation successfully neutralized six members of Al-Shabaab, including a foreign national," a statement from the multi-agency team stated.

The raid was staged following intelligence reports that the group was planning an attack in the area. Community members are encouraged to report any suspicious behavior or individuals seeking assistance in the area.

"The public is advised to remain vigilant as the operation may lead to increased activity from the group, particularly as the number of injured terrorists is reported to be high."

"This vigilance is crucial as we continue to disrupt terrorist activities and enhance security in the region," the security operation added.

Kenya has suffered numerous attacks from Al Shabaab since sending the military into Somalia to fight the terrorist group, in what has claimed hundreds of lives.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.