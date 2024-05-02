East Africa: Kenya, Tanzania Resolve Poultry Trade Concerns in EAC Meeting

Kenya and the United Republic of Tanzania have successfully addressed longstanding concerns regarding the export of poultry and poultry products between them following a two-day meeting at the East African Community headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania.

Rabson Wanjala, Co-Chair of the meeting from Kenya, underscored the importance of trade between the two countries, highlighting the necessity for ongoing consultations to streamline and facilitate trade processes.

"Both countries have committed to fostering trade relations," Mr Wanjala stated, stating the importance of collaborative efforts to ensure increased trade in the region.

Benezeth Lutege Malinda, the co-chair of the meeting from Tanzania, echoed Wanjala's sentiments, emphasising Tanzania's commitment to resolving issues hindering trade, particularly Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) to trade.

Kenya, historically a significant exporter of poultry and poultry-related products to Tanzania, faced challenges after Tanzania imposed a ban on poultry imports from Kenya in 2021 due to the global outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).

The meeting, convened between 29-30 April, 2024, brought together veterinary authorities from both countries to address the ban on the export of poultry and poultry products from Kenya to Tanzania.

The parties clarified that Tanzania had not imposed a ban on Kenyan poultry and poultry products but had implemented sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures in response to global Avian Influenza outbreaks, aiming to safeguard animal and public health.

Both parties affirmed the ongoing trade in day-old-chicks and hatching eggs between the two countries, with facilities demonstrating high biosecurity standards permitted to operate.

Further agreements included conducting risk assessments for facilities intending to export poultry products between the two countries, enhancing surveillance efforts, and capacity-building initiatives to ensure timely disease detection and reporting.

Additionally, small-scale poultry producers in both countries will receive support to improve biosecurity measures, enhancing their export opportunities.

Efficient communication channels will be strengthened between veterinary competent authorities in both Partner States for swift issue resolution regarding SPS measures.