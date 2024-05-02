Kenya: Top U.S. Congressmen Petition House Speaker for an Address By President Ruto

Nairobi — Two high-ranking members of the US Congress have written to House Speaker Mike Johnson to have President William Ruto address a joint session during his impending visit to the United States.

Michael McCaul, Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, filed the request in a joint letter with Gregory Meeks, a Ranking Member of the Committee.

"We are writing to respectfully request that you extend a formal invitation to the President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency William Samoei Ruto, to address a joint session of Congress on his official visit to the United States," the letter circulated on Wednesday read in part.

The duo termed Ruto's address, anticipated on or about May 23, as timely as Kenya and the United States mark six decades of diplomatic ties and cooperation.

President Ruto will become the first Kenya Head of State to address a joint session of Congress, and the first African head of state to address Congress since former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf eighteen years ago, the Congressmen noted.

"Such an invitation would underscore the importance of the U.S.-Kenya relationship and send a valuable signal to the people of Africa," the duo emphasised.

Regional peace

Mc Caul and Meeks highlighted Kenya's efforts in the maintenance of regional peace and stability, specifically its leadership of the anti-terrorism campaign as key areas of interest.

"The country has played an important stabilizing role in East Africa and beyond in recent years and stands poised to attract significant American investment that can help catalyze African economic growth," the two stated.

"United States maintains an overseas military base at Manda Bay, on the Indian Ocean, to support operations to counter terrorist threats from Al-Shabaab," the letter read.

The House Representatives rooted for a direct engagement with Ruto to build an understanding of Kenya's peace efforts in the region.

"It is crucial for members of Congress to understand how Kenya's active participation in Africa's future and beyond is vital for peace and stability in the region and aligns with the broader economic and strategic interests of the United States," Mc Caul and Meeks stated.

The House Representatives also highlighted Kenya's diversified economy and its well-educated workforce credited for the country's advancement in communication technology including mobile money.

"U.S.-Kenya relations continue to deepen, encompassing strong political, economic, technological, and cultural ties," the Congressmen stated.

The duo underscored the need to further enhance trade ties between the two nations.

"The United States is among Kenya's largest trading partners and Kenya is one of Africa's most dynamic economies, boasting a top utilization rate of U.S. market access under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA)," the House Representatives asserted.

Mc Caul and Meeks noted the significant population of Kenyan-Americans estimated at 100,000 a testament to mutual ties.