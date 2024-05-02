South Africa: Eskom Reaches Significant Milestone in Curbing Load Shedding

Minister in the Presidency for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, says the end of load shedding is "within touching distance".

This after Eskom achieved an Energy Availability Factor (EAF) of 65.5% on Wednesday.

In a post on the power utility's Facebook social media platform, Ramokgopa said: "[This] marks a significant milestone in resolving the energy deficit [load shedding] in the country. Eskom's achievement of an Energy Availability Factor of 65.5%, last attained in 2021, confirms the success of the aggressive maintenance-led recovery strategy, despite its inherent risks [short-term pain for long-term gain]".

He added that reaching an EAF of 65.5% validates the viability of the power utility's fleet and "signifies the most efficient path to ending load shedding".

"With the proven success of this performance, the focus now shifts to maintaining and enhancing it. The return of Medupi Unit 4 (800MW), Koeberg Unit 2 (980MW) and the synchronisation of Kusile Unit 6 (800MW), a total of 2580 MW in the next 6 months, is a welcomed addition to generation capacity.

"These orchestrated improvements and new capacity means that we have breached peak load shedding. The state-incentivised rooftop solar rollout, on track to reach installed capacity of 6 000MW by year end, is an indispensable part of the energy calculus in the country. Government induced - through a suite of thoroughgoing reforms - private sector sponsored new generation capacity is critical to the attainment of energy sovereignty.

"We have indeed turned the corner, the ending of load shedding is within touching distance," Ramokgopa said.

Also in a post on the social media platform, X, Eskom said it had now reached 35 consecutive days of no load shedding and highlighted the work done to reach an Unplanned Capacity Loss Factor (UCLF) of just over 10 000MW.

"[Our] UCLF, also known as unplanned outages, has reached 10 966 MW. This achievement by our generation team represents a significant milestone in our Generation Operational Recovery Plan and has contributed to an energy availability factor of 65% since midnight.

"We are now 35 days into the suspension of load shedding, thanks to our team's sustained and deliberate efforts," Eskom said.