Kenya Relaunches Business Ethics Code With Industry Partners

The Global Compact Network Kenya (GCNK), in collaboration with the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) and the Kenya Private Sector Alliance, has announced the renewal of the Code of Ethics for Business in Kenya.

This initiative, rooted in principles, aims to bolster ethical standards within Kenya's business landscape, aligning with the United Nations Global Compact's Ten Principles covering Human Rights, Labour Standards, Environment, and Anti-corruption.

Initially introduced in March 2012, the Code serves as a blueprint for ethical business conduct, particularly within the private sector, and has seen remarkable growth, expanding its signatories from 44 to over 840.

Alongside the relaunch, a digital platform was also unveiled, offering companies easy access to information and tools supporting their journey towards Anti-corruption compliance.

Judy Njino, Executive Director of Global Compact Kenya, highlighted the key role of the Code, emphasising the opportunity to bolster its implementation through the wealth of information, skills, and resources now available via the newly launched portal.

She underscored the impact of corruption on businesses, citing its detrimental effects on economic performance, sustainable development, global trust, and overall economic stability.

Njino elaborated on the multifaceted nature of private sector corruption, which distorts markets, undermines competition, and diminishes the quality of goods and services.

The Code has garnered international acclaim as a principles-driven collaborative initiative aimed at fostering a more transparent business environment in Kenya.

Mirriam Bomett, deputy head of Policy Research & Advocacy at KAM, urged stakeholders to capitalise on the momentum generated by the relaunch, emphasising the imperative to translate dialogue into tangible action.

She disclosed ongoing collaborations with the Kenya Judges and Magistrates Association to develop an Anti-corruption Guidebook, aimed at providing judicial officials with timely references on anti-corruption cases and outlining jurisprudence in related judgments.