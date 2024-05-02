Ethiopia: Members of Second Generation Ethiopian Diaspora Arriving in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa, — Members of the second generation Ethiopian Diaspora are arriving in Addis Ababa as part of the invitation extended by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on December 23/2023 had called on the second-generation foreigners of Ethiopian origin to come home in three phases until September 2024.

More than 74,000 second-generation of Ethiopian Diaspora have visited their ancestral homeland in the first phase alone which was carried out under the motto "Connect to Your Culture."

The second-round homecoming under the motto "Connect to Your History" has been launched and will last till 8th May 2024.

Several Ethiopians who are coming home for Easter holiday have arrived in Addis Ababa this morning.

Upon their arrival at the Bole International Airport, the Ethiopians were welcomed by the Minister of Tourism, Ambassador Nasise Chali and other government officials.

The third phase of second generation home coming will be held from June to September 2024, it was indicated.